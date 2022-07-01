DJI Mini 3 Pro drone summer-ready with its first major firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for its latest travel-friendly drone, the Mini 3 Pro. This is the aircraft’s first significant update since May, when sellers started accepting pre-orders for the sub-250-gram drone.

Mini 3 Pro aircraft firmware v01.00.0201 is rolling out now with DJI RC-N1 remote controller firmware v04.14.0221 and DJI RC remote controller firmware v01.01.0000. You will also need to update the DJI Fly app to v1.6.8 to see all the changes that have come along with this firmware update. But, largely, here’s what to expect…

What’s new?

  • Added support for FocusTrack, QuickShots (Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang), and Hyperlapse in portrait mode.
  • Added a two-second option to the interval time setting when using Hyperlapse after takeoff.
  • Added support for continuous autofocus (AF-C) during video recording.
  • Added USB mode. When the aircraft is connected to a computer and USB mode is enabled, the aircraft disables image transmission to extend the time for copying footage.

What’s updated?

  • Increased the camera speed when taking photos.
  • Increased the stability of videos when using Hyperlapse.
  • Increased the dynamic range for Hyperlapse.
  • Optimized image quality of recordings at night in D-Cinelike.
  • Optimized the anti-interference ability and the transmission distance of the image transmission system.
  • Optimized the correctness of the battery level indicators on the DJI RC-N1 remote controller.
  • Optimized battery load management when flying in environments with strong winds.

What’s fixed?

  • Fixed issue: The videos recorded in some scenarios in D-Cinelike flickered.
  • Fixed issue: When selecting intelligent flight modes in portrait mode, a false prompt appeared on the DJI RC remote controller or an Android device.
  • Optimized the vignetting effect in DNG photos.

The Mini 3 Pro is the latest drone to be released by DJI, with an exciting feature set including 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. Its last firmware update was aimed at resolving an issue with QuickTransfer, which is a feature that allows DJI drone users to quickly transfer photos and videos in the Fly app to their mobile device via Wi-Fi. 

Read: When every gram matters: How DJI made the Mini 3 Pro

