DJI RC remote controller is now compatible with Mavic 3 drone

DJI’s latest remote controller with a built-in display, DJI RC, is now compatible with the tech giant’s flagship Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. While the DJI RC was initially launched alongside the new Mini 3 Pro aircraft, it can now be purchased as a standalone device for $309.

Until now, Mavic 3 users have had only two remote control options: the DJI RC-N1, which requires drone operators to mount their smartphone to their controller, and the DJI RC Pro, which has its own screen but costs almost four times as the DJI RC.

The compatibility for DJI RC has been enabled through firmware v01.01.0000 of the remote controller. This firmware update also adds support to download photos (except panoramas) and 1080p videos to an external SD card.

DJI RC drone remote controller

The affordable yet pro-friendly DJI RC packs in a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display supporting screen brightness of up to 700 nits.

The device is lightweight and easy to use, boasting all-new dual-spring control sticks for a smoother control experience. The DJI Fly app is already integrated and the remote controller allows for customizable buttons and dials for more convenient flying operations.

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the Mavic 3, DJI RC can provide low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The remote controller lasts for up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

You can pick up the $309 DJI RC from the company’s online store and authorized retailers including BHPhoto, Adorama, and DroneNerds.

It’s worth highlighting that the Mavic 3 has received many noteworthy firmware updates since its launch last year, the latest of which has unleashed the full potential of its tele lens, thus enabling the drone to fully justify its $2,049 price tag.

What is the difference between DJI RC Pro and DJI RC?

While both DJI RC Pro and DJI RC have a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, the RC Pro supports higher screen brightness of up to 1,000 nits. DJI RC Pro also supports third-party apps, which the DJI RC does not. In addition, the RC Pro controller is equipped with four antennas while the DJI RC comes with only two built-in antennas.

