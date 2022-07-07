DJI to host commercial drone conference AirWorks 2022 in Las Vegas

It’s time to block your calendar because DJI is going to make Las Vegas the center of commercial UAV activity for three days from October 10-12 with the AirWorks 2022 drone conference.

DJI’s annual commercial drone conference is coming back after skipping a year. And since it has been two years since the last in-person AirWorks, the tech giant is naturally thrilled about the prospect of getting the whole industry together to advance the future of commercial drone technology.

There’s going to be a welcome reception on October 9, followed by three days of networking, in-depth panel discussions, technology demos and showcases. There will be plenty of opportunities to win some exciting prizes (such as the Mini 3 Pro drone) and DJI swag too. Also, for the first time, AirWorks will have an outdoor demo area where you will be able to see the latest DJI Enterprise solutions, including the Matrice 30 and the DJI Dock, in action.

The focus is going to be on five key sectors for commercial drones: public safety, energy, construction, infrastructure, and agriculture.

DJI is still accepting speaker applications for the event. So, if you work in the above sectors and have a story of note to tell, you may want to send in an abstract here.

DJI AirWorks 2022 discount tickets

AirWorks 2022 is a ticketed event and the $299 tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 12. For the first 24 hours of ticket sales, DJI has a sale planned. This means on July 12, starting at 7 am EST, you can get 50% off the regular pricing for full access to an exciting lineup of speeches, workshops, and training at only $149. The sale offer would end on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:59 am EST.

You can find out more about AirWorks 2022 here.

