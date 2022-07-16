DJI RC gets new firmware update to fix app crashes, screen flickers

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI RC
dji rc remote controller

DJI has dropped a fairly large firmware update for its latest remote controller, DJI RC, to fix the issues that some Mini 3 Pro drone operators have been facing. This update comes days after the drone maker made the DJI RC compatible for use with the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine aircraft through a new software package.

With a size of about 850MB, firmware v01.01.0100 brings good news for those who have been experiencing issues such as the DJI Fly app crashing or the screen going blank when flying for an extended period or in hot weather. This firmware bumps up the DJI Fly app to v1.6.9 and prevents the system from crashing, according to the release notes.

Further, DJI engineers have also fixed the bug where the RC screen would appear to be flickering when previewing photos and videos in playback.

An additional new feature that has dropped with this update is the DJI RC’s ability to identify the speed of the SD card you’ve popped inside the remote controller. If your SD card has a speed rating lower than UHS Grade 3, you would not be able to use the screen record feature of the controller. So, make sure to use an SD card that meets the new speed class.

Meanwhile, you’d also want to check any photo, video, or flight protection settings you may have customized prior to the update. They may get reset once the new firmware is installed, and you do not want to go out flying without ensuring that your drone has a home point to come back to in case of an emergency or a lost connection. Calibrating the RC compass is also recommended.

Read: Litchi for iOS now fully supports DJI Air 2S; Android app adds media gallery

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

DJI RC

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.
DJI RC controller now compatible with Mavic 3
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone summer-ready with its first major ...
DJI releases new firmware update for Mini 3 Pro
DJI RC will also come to the Air 2S per leaker
DJI Inspire 3 looks ready for takeoff in leaked photo
DJI rolls out Mavic 3 firmware update to fix IMU calibr...
DJI releases new firmware for Mavic Air 2, Air 2S drone...
DJI releases new Mavic Air 2 firmware
Load more...
Show More Comments