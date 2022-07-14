Litchi for iOS now fully supports DJI Air 2S; Android app adds media gallery

Litchi for iOS, one of the top automated drone flying apps on the market, now fully supports DJI Air 2S. Meanwhile, Litchi for Android has added a media gallery that lets you review and download media from the drone’s storage.

Flying DJI Air 2S drone with Litchi for iOS

Preliminary support for the Air 2S in Litchi for iOS was added in March when the app declared compatibility with the Mini 2 and Mini SE aircraft. The issue back then was some bugs in the DJI Mobile SDK were preventing Litchi from unlocking automated flying for the Air 2S.

For example, after ending an autonomous or semi-autonomous flight (waypoint/orbit/follow/track/focus/VR), it became necessary to restart the app to begin a new autonomous flight. Some issues with gimbal movements and disabling “collision avoidance” were also noticed by the developers.

All these issues have been fixed in v2.14.2 of the app. Litchi for iOS now fully supports the popular mid-range Air 2S drone whose Fly More Combo is currently available at a 20% discount ($1,039) on Amazon.

The updated app has also fixed issues with zoom for Mini 2.

Read: How to stream DJI drone video to another device using Litchi

Litchi for Android July updates

Litchi for Android has been supporting Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S since January 2022. But there still are a couple of noteworthy updates in the newly released v4.25.0 of the app.

Firstly, there’s a new media gallery that lets you review and download media from the drone’s storage. Then, for DJI GO/older drone models, the app has added a new setting “Enable DJI’s Gimbal Interpolation in Waypoint mode” to allow gimbal pitch movements out of signal range. Also for DJI GO/older drone models, custom waypoint speeds will now work even out of signal range, when supported by the drone’s firmware.

Read: Why your DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is overheating

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos