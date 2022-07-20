Qatar ropes in US drone hunters to secure FIFA World Cup

The Qatari Ministry of Interior and Safety and Security Operations Committee (SSOC) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has decided to hire a US counter-drone specialist to secure the upcoming games. Utah-based Fortem Technologies will be present in the Arab nation this November to provide real-time airspace awareness and detect and defeat dangerous drones.

Many countries and organizations have announced plans to assist Qatar in securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But given the growing threat of rogue drones, these preparations wouldn’t be complete without counter-drone technology present at major venues and events throughout the region.

Fortem has several counter-drone technologies up its sleeve. There’s the SkyDome system that detects rogue drones, classifies threats, and mitigates them autonomously with an interceptor drone called DroneHunter. And at the heart of this system is TrueView radar, a compact, AI-enabled, networkable radar designed to perform in urban environments and crowded, public places including sports arenas and airports.

Read: DroneDeploy flight automation app now supports DJI Air 2S drone

Joining forces with Fortem on the ground (and in the sky) will be its distribution partner Smart Communication Systems.

Walid Chahine, a managing partner at Smart Communication Systems, hails Fortem’s selection as a major win since many companies from across the globe were being considered by the SSOC. “The world is at a point where enhanced security is becoming the norm, and we’re determined to stay ahead of the curve,” Chahine says.

Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies, adds:

The Government of Qatar understands the importance of providing comprehensive security from the ground to the air for the FIFA World Cup matches and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Smart Communication Systems to provide the best counter-drone security to ensure the safety of players, sports fans, and everyone involved in putting together one of the most viewed global events in decades.

Read: Will DJI Mini 3 Pro receive Europe’s CE C0 class identification label?

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos