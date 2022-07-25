DJI releases new firmware update for Phantom 4 Multispectral drone

The DJI Phantom 4 (P4) Multispectral drone has just received its first firmware update in over a year.

Today’s update brings up the P4 Multispectral aircraft and remote controller firmware to v00.00.0159. Once you update the firmware, the P4 aircraft and its remote controller will need to be used with DJI GS Pro app v2.0.17, DJI Assistant 2 For Phantom v2.0.10, and DJI Terra software v3.4.4.

Overall, there isn’t much to look forward to in the new software package. According to DJI, the updated firmware fixes some bugs and improves the overall stability of the aircraft – however, the company’s recommendation is to keep the devices updated to the latest versions for a better flying experience.

The drone maker does lay out some housekeeping rules though:

The aircraft or remote controller cannot be downgraded to v00.00.0146 or earlier after this firmware update.

After updating the remote controller with this firmware version, the remote controller can only be used with the P4 Multispectral aircraft.

Make sure that the firmware for the aircraft and remote controller is up-to-date and the firmware for the D-RTK 2 Mobile Station is v02.02.0505. Otherwise, they will not work together.

Using this firmware with a version of DJI Terra older than v2.1.1. is not recommended, as some functions will not work correctly.

Designed for precision agriculture and environmental management use cases, the P4 Multispectral drone combines data from six separate sensors to measure the health of crops. It can be used to monitor everything from individual plants to entire fields, as well as weeds, insects, and a variety of soil conditions.

The P4 Multispectral drone is compatible with standard industry workflows including flight programming, mapping, and analytics software from DJI and other leading providers. Using the DJI GS Pro application, you can create automated and repeatable missions including flight planning, mission execution, and flight data management. Data collected can be easily imported into DJI Terra or a suite of third-party software including Pix4D Mapper and DroneDeploy, for analysis and to generate additional vegetation index maps.

The drone was first announced in 2019.

