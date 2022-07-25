DJI Avata mini FPV drone spotted in the wild after production delay rumors

DJI Avata – the rumored CineWhoop-style mini FPV product from the world’s biggest consumer drone maker – has shown up in the wild. An image that leaked on social media over the weekend gives us another real-life look at the DJI Avata drone.

Shared by reliable DJI leaker OsitaLV, the photo shows Avata sporting 3-inch guarded propellers that would allow the drone to fly safely around people and in tight spaces. This design is radically different from DJI’s other camera drones that are meant to capture the great outdoors with incredible clarity. While a propeller guard is offered as an optional, add-on purchase with other DJI drones, Avata’s protective cages are integral to its design.

When the first images of the product were leaked by the same source in May, they revealed bottom obstacle-avoidance sensors and a camera mounted on a single-axis gimbal. Previous leaks also suggest that the completely pre-built, ready-to-fly DJI Avata will offer remarkable image quality – similar to that of the new Mini 3 Pro aircraft.

Meanwhile, the launch of the drone has been reportedly delayed on account of the production unit moving to a new location. The mini FPV drone was earlier expected to release sometime between July and August.

See more Avata power on!

In the meantime, information about two new DJI drones – Mavic 3 Enterprise (M3E) and Mavic 3 Thermal (M3T) – has surfaced online. Built on the Mavic 3 platform, these new drones are expected to feature camera improvements (particularly zoom capabilities) and support modular accessories in order to cater to commercial and industrial users.

