Is DJI readying Mavic 3 Enterprise drone series for launch?

The Mavic family continues to grow. Information about two new DJI drones – Mavic 3 Enterprise (M3E) and Mavic 3 Thermal (M3T) – has surfaced online. And it looks like the tech giant is beefing up its flagship Mavic 3 consumer drone for hardcore industrial use.

Building on the tradition it started with Mavic 2 drones, DJI looks ready to launch enterprise versions of its new Mavic 3 platform.

Prolific leaker @DealsDrone has shared screenshots from a Chinese website that maintains a record of new stock keeping units (SKUs) being introduced into the market; Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal have shown up there with their respective codes.

Curiously, their entry date is shown as July 30, which is a week from now. We don’t know if that may have any relation with the actual release date of the products, but just the drones showing up in this database is considered a good indicator of an imminent launch.

When it was unveiled in November 2021, DJI hailed the Mavic 3 as the most comprehensive improvement to the world’s most popular drone series in three years. However, it took many firmware updates, leading right up to May 2022, to unlock the full potential of the aircraft.

But now that it’s done with the basics, DJI looks ready to load the drone with even more powerful features that businesses and governments can leverage. In all likelihood, the Mavic 3 Enterprise series drones would support modular accessories such as a spotlight and speaker. Impressive zoom qualities are to be expected from the camera stack, with the Mavic 3 Thermal version likely hosting a thermal camera similar to the new Matrice 30T.

