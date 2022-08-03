DJI Goggles 2 first images surface, and some hope Avata is moving closer to release

After hitting the FCC database last week, the first images of DJI’s new Goggles 2 have been shared by two notable leakers on Twitter. Along with this, we have a rumor that Avata is moving forward in the production cycle ahead of its rumored launch.

First DJI Goggles 2 images show off its small size

Pictures shared by DealsDrone and OstaLV on Twitter, notorious leakers of all things DJI, show the upcoming DJI Goggles 2. This is expected to release alongside DJI’s first cinewhoop drone, the Avata, whose release date is currently up in the air.

The photos show what we’ve already seen from renders leaked in recent months. This is a smaller headset with only two antennas versus the current goggles’ four. And when we say small, we mean small. For example, one image compares the size of Goggles 2 to the size of a bottle of water.

DJI’s Goggles 2 won’t be as bulky as the goggles used for the current FPV and only go as far down as the top of the pilot’s nose. This is in contrast to the current FPV goggles that come down to nearly cover the nose and almost reach back to the pilot’s ears. This begs the question, are these meant to replace the previous generation of goggles or just be used for the Avata cinewhoop?

There are some design changes worth noting. The most noticeable will be the two cooling vents on the lower section of Goggles 2. There is a photo showing the antennas as removable, and the color will be mostly the same gray we’ve seen before. Other than that, it takes a lot of design cues from the current generation FPV Goggles, just in a smaller package.

DJI Avata is headed to KOLs for evaluation

OstaLV chimed in after sharing their images of the Goggles 2 with info on the drone it is expected to be released with, the Avata. OstaLV says that the Avata is headed off to Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). KOLs provide feedback on the product ahead of production to help DJI produce a product people will buy.

This is a minor but welcomed update about Avata, which got contradicting rumors about its current status last week. First, DealsDrone tweeted that Avata will be delayed due to the change in production location. Then, however, the Avata and Goggles 2 made their way to the FCC database, which is a good sign that release is soon.

Of course, DJI won’t acknowledge any leaks and will just wait until it has set a date to release the new drones to the public. Hopefully, that will be soon.

