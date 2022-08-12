DJI FPV Goggles V2 see price drop ahead of rumored Avata launch

DJI’s FPV Goggles V2 with digital image transmission are now available at 25% off their MRP. This price drop has presumably been done in preparation for the rumored release of the DJI Avata CineWhoop-style mini FPV drone.

The DJI FPV Goggles V2 record transmitted footage in a resolution of 810p/60fps. The latency between the camera capturing an image and displaying it on the goggles screen is lower than 28ms in Low-Latency Mode and 40ms in High-Quality Mode. The device can also transmit the stereo sound of the aircraft in real-time.

The field of view is adjustable from 30 degrees to 54 degrees to optimize comfort and to help drone piloting. On a fully charged battery, you can have FPV fun for up to 110 minutes with these goggles.

Though the FPV Goggles V2 are currently showing as out of stock on DJI’s online store, you can pick up a pair with free shipping from authorized resellers including DroneNerds, BHPhoto, or Adorama for $429 — a savings of $140 or 25% on their original retail price.

The yet-to-be-announced DJI Avata is expected to be compatible with FPV Goggles V2. However, a new version of the same, called DJI Goggles 2, has already hit the FCC database alongside the indoor-friendly drone and O3 Air Unit.

Interestingly, two versions of DJI Goggles 2 have been filed with the FCC under model numbers RCDS18 and RCDS18B. The difference between the two is not much though. According to DJI, both RCDS18 and RCDS18B are identical in circuitry design, PCB layout, electrical components used, and internal wiring.

