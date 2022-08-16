Dronedek gets facial recognition tech for its drone delivery mailbox

Dronedek has found a new partner to make its drone delivery mailbox offering more secure. The Indiana-based company says it is teaming up with facial recognition provider Scylla so that its smart delivery mailbox can be unlocked as easily as a cellphone.

Dronedek creates secure, temperature-controlled mailboxes capable of accepting both traditional mail and food/package deliveries through drones. These mailboxes can keep packages hot or cold; alert users to package arrivals or pickups; recharges drones and other electrical devices; and in times of need, can even serve as an alert to emergency response services.

Currently, an app controls everything from when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval to its emergency alarm features. But in select phases of upcoming pilots, Dronedek plans to use Scylla’s facial recognition services to allow customers to unlock their mailboxes more conveniently.

Dronedek chairman and CEO Dan O’Toole explained:

Our team has been exploring a myriad of access options from QR codes to keys to app-based and the one that gets us the most excited is the idea of facial recognition and being able to unlock the right smart mailbox just like we can with our cellphones now. We took note of how Scylla provides users with some of the best and most reliable access control and biometric technologies in the markets today. Collaborative partnerships like these will help ensure our users have a fast, secure, and reliable experience.

In the future, Scylla may provide Dronedek with various features for other use-cases beyond biometric-based access. These could include AI video analytics solutions such as gun detection, drone security, perimeter intrusion detection, anomaly detection and behavior recognition, and smoke and fire detection.

Kris Greiner, Scylla’s VP of global sales, added:

We are excited to partner with Dronedek and their ground-breaking drone package receiving and storage technology. We believe the integration with Scylla’s powerful face recognition technology will help further bolster drone security and provide an exceptional customer experience to Dronedek’s clients.

