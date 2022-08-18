DJI receives world’s first C1 drone certificate for Mavic 3 series

Tech giant DJI says it has become the first drone manufacturer in the world to receive the Class C1 type certificate under the new European drone regulation. DJI has been granted this certificate for the Mavic 3 drone series.

What does this mean for Mavic 3 users in Europe?

Once drone pilots update their aircraft to C1-compliant firmware, they will be able to fly in the A1 “Open” category, without having to worry about passing the complex and costly A2 “Remote Piloting License” exam. They will also have more freedom to fly in environments that would have been restricted without the C1 certificate – unless special permission was obtained after an additional lengthy administrative process.

Who has given the C1 certificate to DJI?

DJI has received the C1 certificate from TÜV Rheinland, which is an official Notified Body allowed to certify uncrewed aircraft systems for classification according to the requirements of the new European regulation.

Experts from the international testing service provider evaluated the DJI Mavic 3 drone on several parameters, including features such as mechanical strength, safe controllability in a wide range of flight and operating conditions, and compliance with the sound power level. Among other things, a C1 drone needs to come equipped with a remote identification system, reliable data link, as well a data interface for a geo-awareness system to comply with airspace limitations.

Stephan Scheuer, head of the Technical Competence Center of UAS at TÜV Rheinland, calls the certification “special” because “it is the first time in our 150-year history that we have certified an aircraft for its flight safety characteristics.”

Is the Mavic 3 C1 certificate valid all over Europe?

The C1 certificate for Mavic 3 is valid across the European Economic Area (EEA, i.e., EU plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). It applies to all hardware and C1-updated-firmware of the current DJI Mavic 3 series.

How can I obtain the C1 class label for my Mavic 3 drone?

DJI says the application process for obtaining the new C1 class identification label for the Mavic 3 series will be made available to all customers from Q4 2022. Drone operators will be able to request the label on a voluntary basis, easily, and at no cost. The process will require them to provide their drone serial number and confirmation that they have updated to the firmware needed to obtain C1 certification.

More details will be announced soon, but know that once the C1 application process has been launched, all future firmware updates of the Mavic 3 series will include the technical changes required by the C1 certificate and cannot be reversed.

Will other DJI drones also receive EU class-type certificate?

In addition to the C1 certification for the Mavic 3 series, DJI says it is committed to complying with the new European drone regulation for other existing and future drone models. “We will work with notified bodies to obtain additional drone certificates over the coming year,” DJI confirms.

