DJI teases ‘Born to Fly’ product launch event on August 25

A new DJI product launch event is coming up quickly, in one week, to be exact. This one is called “Born to Fly” and will take place on August 25 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

DJI is teasing a new drone to come to the market next week with a simple teaser showing the figure of the drone to be released. Of course, DJI won’t officially say what is coming, but we’ve been getting leak after leak of a new cinewhoop called the Avata.

The drone shown in the teaser looks very close to Avata’s leaked images, primarily the placements of the battery indicators and of course, the propeller guards. Other than that, there isn’t much else we can pull from this teaser. DJI is again offering consumers the ability to try the drone out before the public release through its Skypixel program – you can apply ahead of the “Born to Fly” event to test out the new drone.

If you want to apply, you must apply before August 29 through the Skypixel website. If approved by the Skypixel committee, you could receive the new drone in the beginning of September, long before anyone else. It might be worth giving it a shot if you’re a big DJI fan or do a lot of FPV drone flying.

You can add your email on DJI’s site to be notified when more info comes out surrounding the “Born to Fly” event, or you can stick around here because we’ll also let you know what is new and what we learn about what will be announced. I’m sure we will start seeing more leaks in the coming days as we get closer to the event.

Furthermore, the YouTube livestream event will probably show up soon on DJI’s channel; when that shows up, you can get notified through YouTube as well when it goes live.

