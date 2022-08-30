DJI Avata FPV drone flight modes explained

The new DJI drone Avata has three flight modes: Normal, Manual, and Sport. Since the Avata is an FPV drone, these flight modes are different from what you may have seen on other DJI drones such as the Mini 2 or Mavic 3.

You can switch between the different flight modes of Avata using the flight mode switch or button on the remote control device. Here’s what to expect from each mode:

Normal mode: In this mode, Avata utilizes GNSS as well as downward vision and infrared sensors to locate itself and stabilize. When the GNSS signal is strong, it becomes the primary driver for the aircraft’s location and stabilization. The vision system becomes active when the lighting and other environmental conditions are sufficient. In this scenario, the maximum flight attitude angle is 25 degrees and the maximum flight speed is 8 m/s.

Sport mode: In the Sport mode, DJI Avata leverages the GNSS and downward vision system to automatically stabilize itself. Here, aircraft responses are optimized for agility and speed making it more responsive to control stick movements. As such, the maximum flight speed increases to 14 m/s in Sport Mode.

On the DJI Motion Controller, you just need to press the Mode button once to switch between the Normal and Sport mode. Manual mode can be enabled only when using the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. Continue reading to understand why…

Manual mode: This is what you’d call the classic FPV aircraft control mode, offering the highest levels of maneuverability. It’s best suited for experienced FPV pilots who can use it for racing and freestyle flying. In Manual mode, all flight assistance functions such as automatic stabilization are disabled. Meaning, you will require proficient control skills to keep the drone from crashing into something in its path.

Manual mode is disabled by default. You will first need to set your goggles to Manual mode before flipping the switch on the controller. Also, before using Manual mode, it is recommended to adjust the screw on the rear of the throttle stick so that the stick does not recenter. A good idea would be to practice flying in the mode using the DJI Virtual Flight FPV simulator mobile app. Once you have gotten the hang of flying the Avata manually, you can disable its maximum altitude restriction as well.

