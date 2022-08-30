Nervous about FPV? Try this DJI practice app before flying Avata

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI FPV DroneDJI Avata
dji fpv practice app virtual flight

At its core, DJI has designed the new Avata to be so intuitive and safety-focused that even someone who is completely new to the world of first-person view (FPV) flying can fly it. But operating a drone while being so completely immersed in the experience that you feel like the aircraft is you is not the same as the conventional line of sight flying. This is why DJI recommends you use its flight simulation app to practice FPV flying before using the Avata for the first time.

DJI Virtual Flight mobile app has been designed by the tech giant’s flight simulator team to help new FPV users practice flying techniques. After its latest update, the simulator supports both the $949 DJI FPV Combo and the new Avata, which can be flown both indoors and outdoors.

The app, which weighs around 2GB, is available for both iOS and Android devices. It offers multiple lifelike locations with vivid details, where you can practice flying along carefully designed flight tracks. Meanwhile, the newest map that has been added to the app is called “Sky City,” which will allow you to experience the architecture of tomorrow as well.

“Just put on the goggles, grab your remote controller, and launch DJI Virtual Flight to learn flashy FPV freestyle tricks,” DJI says, stressing that its simulator app will help you become an expert FPV drone pilot through well-designed tutorials.

Ferdinand Wolf, creative director at DJI, says Avata was built to awaken a desire to fly in everyone. Here’s Wolf:

Paired with the DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller, DJI Avata seems to ride with the wind. Whether you fly for the fun of it, to make great clips for social media, or to dazzle viewers in the production studio, DJI Avata will show you why its engrossing flight experience pulls you into a new world of soaring possibilities

You can find out more about Avata in our in-depth coverage here.

Read: DJI updates FPV firmware to add support for new Avata drone

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

