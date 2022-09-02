Auterion enables Remote ID compliance with drone software update

Auterion says all drones powered by its software can now become Remote ID compliant with a single software update. This is an important development because the date by which drone manufacturers need to comply with the final requirements of Remote ID established by the FAA is approaching fast.

Remote ID refers to the ability of a drone in flight to provide identification and location information that can be received by people within the range of local radio signals. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. The US government agency has given drone manufacturers until September 16, 2022, to begin producing drones with Remote ID. Meanwhile, drone operators get until September 16, 2023, to start using drones with Remote ID.

Open-source drone flight control tech company Auterion is making compliance possible by adding support for OpenDroneID, which implements ASTM F3411 specification for Remote ID and tracking. ASTM is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services for adoption around the world.

Auterion says its drone avionics module Skynode was built with Remote ID in mind. As Romeo Durscher, who serves as senior vice president of strategy at Auterion, puts it:

We enable drone manufacturers in the Auterion ecosystem to easily and swiftly get their current and future fleets compliant with the Remote ID requirements. By removing hurdles through our standardized drone software platform, our customers can easily achieve compliance and focus on their core business.

