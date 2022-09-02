Autel confirms 6 updated EVO II drones are coming with new Live Deck video streaming

Weeks after six EVO II V3 aircraft and two new drone controllers hit the FCC database, Autel Robotics has confirmed that it is ready to officially unveil the products today at an event in Germany.

Autel, which is exhibiting at consumer electronics trade show IFA Berlin from September 2-6, will introduce the new product lineup at its booth today afternoon.

The company says it has taken all the best features from the EVO II V2 series and made them better in the updated EVO II V3 series. So now, the new Autel drones boast enhancements like higher-resolution image systems with better low-light performance, improved thermal camera performance, and new attachable accessories for specific applications.

Other improvements include better heat dissipation for improved operational durability, multi-GNSS positioning capability for more accurate flying, and improved long-range image transmission.

Here’s the full list of new EVO II models to be introduced at IFA 2022: EVO II Pro V3, EVO II Pro RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T V3, EVO II Pro Enterprise V3, and EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3.

In addition to the drone, Autel will announce a new Live Deck video streaming and conversion accessory at the event. Two remote controllers, Smart Controller V3 and Smart Controller SE, will also be on display. The controllers are said to be fully compatible with the EVO II V3 series.

