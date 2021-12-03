GoPro’s high-performance Enduro battery is now available to buy

Enduro, the all-new battery that GoPro has designed to dramatically improve the performance of HERO10 and HERO9 action cameras in cold temperatures, has arrived right in time for your winter adventure plans.

Now available to buy at GoPro’s online store, the $24.99 Enduro battery (20% off for GoPro subscribers) also significantly extends recording times in moderate temperatures.

To give you a reference, with the new HERO10 Black, the 1720mAh lithium-ion Enduro enables the following average recording times at a battery temperature of 14°F / -10°C:

56 minutes of 5.3K60 video

50 minutes of 4K120 video

76 minutes of 4K60 video

115 minutes of 1080p30 video

Now that’s pretty impressive, given how cold-weather performance has long been GoPro’s Achilles’ heel. Also, keep in mind that the temperature mentioned above is that of the battery; it can be even colder outside.

Meanwhile, for typical outdoor activities at a moderate temperature of 77°F / 25°C, the HERO10 Black + Enduro combo will enable on average:

60 minutes of 5.3K60 video (a 28% improvement over the standard battery)

51 minutes of 4K120 video (a 40% improvement over the standard battery)

71 minutes of 4K60 video (a 13% improvement over the standard battery)

120 minutes of 1080p30 video

GoPro further says Enduro offers up to 13% faster charging than their standard batteries. But for now, the Enduro is available only in US and EMEA through GoPro’s online store. International retailers and specialty stores can expect shipments beginning in early 2022.

Special holiday discount on GoPro Hero10

It’s also worth highlighting that the new HERO10 Black is currently available at a discount of $260 in value savings on the GoPro store when purchased with the accessory bundle, which includes the top-selling Magnetic Swivel Clip and Shorty mounts, a 32GB SD Card, a one-year GoPro Subscription. It all comes in a durable travel case for only $399.98.

HERO10 Black is the highest-resolution, highest frame-rate GoPro to date. Its GP2 processor captures eye-popping video up to 5.3k60 (2x slow motion), 4K120 (4x slow motion) and 1080p240 (8x slow motion), next-generation HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, and 23MP photos. The new processor also improves the camera’s operating speed and fluidity, making everything faster than ever.

Read more: Would you sleep in this $25,000 drone bed?

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos