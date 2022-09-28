Tundra Drone releases auto-moving spotlight for DJI Mavic 3 series

Norway-based Tundra Drone says its patented 10,000 lumens bright auto-moving spotlight accessory is now compatible with all DJI Mavic 3 drones, including the newly released Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T commercial UAS.

Offering enhanced illumination for critical drone operations in dark and low-light conditions, the spotlight accessory is suitable for search and rescue, law enforcement, firefighting, industrial inspection, and filmmaking works.

Explaining what motivated the company to design a super-bright and effective spotlight for DJI Mavic 3 drones, Tundra Drone CTO and cofounder Tim Valio says:

It’s difficult to use drones in the dark and in low light conditions. We struggle with this every winter in the Arctic circle in Norway when we have three months of no sunlight. That’s why we invented the Tundra Automoving Light. This spotlight automatically follows the drone’s camera movement, even straight down. So, it is able to illuminate an area 14x larger than a non-moving fixed spotlight.

The company has supplied a comparison shot to substantiate the above-stated claim:

The Tundra Automoving Light can be switched on and off using the DJI drone remote controller. The accessory, however, uses its own battery, which the company says lasts as long as the drone battery in full brightness.

The weight of the spotlight is approximately 400 grams (0.88 lb.). And with the accessory mounted, the flight time for a DJI Mavic 3 drone comes out to be around 29 minutes while hovering.

Tor Erik Somby, CEO and cofounder of Tundra Drone, adds:

With our enhanced spotlight accessory, all DJI Mavic 3 drones can now be used for many critical applications at night. Search and rescue teams can use drones to locate missing persons and save people’s lives. Law enforcement and firefighters can get lighting where they need it the most. When a storm causes power outages, drones with lighting can be used to quickly locate and inspect utility poles that need to be repaired quickly. In many cases, this cost-effective solution could replace the need for large professional drone solutions, use of helicopter, or inefficient third-party (non-moving) lighting.

The DJI Mavic 3 spotlight accessory is available to buy in two configurations: a kit for small operations with three light batteries and a kit for large operations with six rechargeable batteries.

The current delivery wait time for Tundra Drone light accessory is about four weeks from the time of order. But the company is exploring partnerships with enterprise drone dealers in the US to ensure wider availability and faster delivery.

