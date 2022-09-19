Spy shots of DJI Inspire 3 drone leaked

The long-awaited DJI Inspire 3 drone has been spotted yet again in the wild. The latest spy shots show what’s supposed to be DJI’s best professional cinematography drone being prepped for outdoor testing with the RC Plus remote controller.

DJI RC Plus compatibility with Inspire 3 drone

The RC Plus is DJI’s new flagship remote controller for enterprise drones. It officially supports the DJI Agras T40 and T20P agricultural drones as well as the company’s new offering for industrial customers, the Matrice 30 (M30).

Read: 7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID mandate

DJI RC Plus comes with a 7-inch screen, offering clear visuals even under direct sunlight with 1200 cd/m. The device is IP54-rated, making it DJI’s first weatherproof remote controller. It’s also rated to operate at temperatures ranging from ​​-20°C ~ 50°C.

Interestingly, the new remote controller features more physical buttons than ever before. This means pilots have more room to build muscle memory, access important flight features quickly, and achieve a more seamless flight experience. Additional features include hot-swappable batteries, enhanced connectivity, removable antennas, and compatibility with DJI Cellular Module 4G dongle.

In the photo and video shared today by leakers @OsitaLV and @DealsDrone, the RC Plus remote controller can be spotted on a chair next to a hard case for the drone:

See more We can see a RC Plus on that chair. pic.twitter.com/ciZOP9t7Rz — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) September 19, 2022

See more DJI Inspire 3 testing pic.twitter.com/E9Oo4du0CN — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) September 19, 2022

The DJI Inspire 3 drone is expected to release this fall. Possible specs for the aircraft, as shared by OsitaLV previously, include:

New O4 video transmission with dual RC

CineCore 3.1

Super 35 or large format CMOS sensor

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps

No crop in every framerate

RAW 12 bit / ProRes 4444XQ / 422HQ

Time code sync

Omni-directional obstacle avoidance

APAS Pro

High accuracy maneuvering

Somatosensory gimbal control

Portable video receiver for director

Stepless iris adjustment

Read: DJI Osmo Action 3 firmware update arrives before the product does

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos