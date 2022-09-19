Spy shots of DJI Inspire 3 drone leaked

The long-awaited DJI Inspire 3 drone has been spotted yet again in the wild. The latest spy shots show what’s supposed to be DJI’s best professional cinematography drone being prepped for outdoor testing with the RC Plus remote controller.

DJI RC Plus compatibility with Inspire 3 drone

The RC Plus is DJI’s new flagship remote controller for enterprise drones. It officially supports the DJI Agras T40 and T20P agricultural drones as well as the company’s new offering for industrial customers, the Matrice 30 (M30).

DJI RC Plus comes with a 7-inch screen, offering clear visuals even under direct sunlight with 1200 cd/m. The device is IP54-rated, making it DJI’s first weatherproof remote controller. It’s also rated to operate at temperatures ranging from ​​-20°C ~ 50°C. 

Interestingly, the new remote controller features more physical buttons than ever before. This means pilots have more room to build muscle memory, access important flight features quickly, and achieve a more seamless flight experience. Additional features include hot-swappable batteries, enhanced connectivity, removable antennas, and compatibility with DJI Cellular Module 4G dongle.

In the photo and video shared today by leakers @OsitaLV and @DealsDrone, the RC Plus remote controller can be spotted on a chair next to a hard case for the drone:

The DJI Inspire 3 drone is expected to release this fall. Possible specs for the aircraft, as shared by OsitaLV previously, include:

  • New O4 video transmission with dual RC
  • CineCore 3.1
  • Super 35 or large format CMOS sensor
  • 8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps
  • No crop in every framerate
  • RAW 12 bit / ProRes 4444XQ / 422HQ
  • Time code sync
  • Omni-directional obstacle avoidance
  • APAS Pro
  • High accuracy maneuvering
  • Somatosensory gimbal control
  • Portable video receiver for director
  • Stepless iris adjustment

