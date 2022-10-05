China’s GreatHigh drone show sets four different world records

Chinese drone company GreatHigh says it has established four new Guinness Book of Record achievements during a recent aerial show, including the largest number of UAVs flying in the same performance with 5,164 craft working aloft at once.

Shenzhen-based HighGreat Innovation Technology Development revealed the four-in-one accomplishment this week, following an exhibition in late September the company had been preparing since May. That demonstration was conceived to highlight HighGreat’s range of technical abilities in a single drone show format that created 88 different formations – another of its four records set.

The other two marks GreatHigh established were for the longest drone show at 26 minutes and 26 seconds, and the largest light image, which was created by 5,184 craft. Its feat of flying 5,164 UAVs in the same performance simultaneously topped the previous record set last year during an aerial celebration for the arrival of Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis in China.

During the September drone show designed and performed specifically for obtaining the new Guinness Word Record titles, GreatHigh craft created billboard-like mosaic screens, and formations that included a lion, multi-spanned bridge, and a giant twisting dragon.

Also produced were an array of corporate logos – a reminder of the kind of brand-enhancing work the company provides to corporate clients.

“HighGreat (is) proud of creating the four Guinness World Records with 5,200 drones,” said Li Chenliang, HighGreat general manager. “As a new form of performance, drone formation integrates technology, art, and creativity. It is environmentally friendly, and with fast technology breakthrough and artistic innovation, we believe that HighGreat will bring more spectacular and amazing drone shows in the near future.”

In addition to performing drone shows for clients, GreatHigh manufactures small drones and related systems marketed to customers seeking to create and operate aerial performances of their own. The company says it has already sold over 50,000 sets of its formation UAV products to more than 50 clients, enabling the flight of around 5,000 aerial spectacles above 300 cities around the world.

Founded in 2017, GreatHigh’s drone show creation and craft production boast 13,000 square meters of research, development, and manufacturing facilities, and a stock of 60,000 ready-to-use performance UAVs – the largest fleet of its kind, the company says.

GreatHigh says its annual output capacity is a million light-equipped drones and linked systems, all designed for safe, portable, and easy-to-use orchestration of aerial shows.

