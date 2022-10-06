Ukraine’s anti-drone gun brings down Russian DJI Mavic Pro UAV

A new video has emerged on social media showing what is described as Ukraine using an anti-drone gun to force a surveilling Russian DJI Mavic Pro drone to execute an emergency landing.

The video has been shared by researcher Arslon Xudosi, who uses Twitter to post information about Russian losses in the 2022 Ukraine conflict. The footage shows Ukrainian forces aiming an EDM4S (Electronic Drone Mitigation 4 – System) gun at an alleged DJI surveillance aircraft. Within moments, the hapless drone descends gently and is hand-captured by a smiling Ukrainian soldier.

The EDM4S anti-drone jammer, also known as Sky Wiper, was first debuted by Lithuania-based NT Service in 2019. It has a range of up to 5 kilometers.

The hand-held, trigger-actuated device is able to identify and actively disrupt a small- to medium-sized drone’s guidance, tracking, and navigation system using electromagnetic pulses (EMP). Depending on the complexity of the target, a drone “shot” by an EDM4S rifle will either straight-out fall from the sky, automatically change its course to return to the home point, or conduct an emergency landing.

The last scenario plays out all too clearly in the video doing the rounds on social media today.

See more #Ukraine: Ukrainian forces using an EDM4S anti-drone gun to down a Russia-operated DJI Mavicpro. pic.twitter.com/OmD9U9ZJaE — Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦 (@Arslon_Xudosi) October 5, 2022

According to media reports, more than 100 EDM4S rifles have been distributed among 35 units of Ukraine’s military. Each anti-drone gun is said to cost around $15,000.

The EDM4S has previously been used by Ukraine to down Russian Eleron-3 reconnaissance drones. Eleron-3 is a short-range aircraft that can fly up to 3 km from the launch point with a maximum speed of 130 km/h. A single battery lasts for up to 100 minutes, allowing the drone to determine the exact location of intelligence objects using the GLONASS satellite navigation system.

See more #Ukraine: Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Eleron-3 reconnaissance UAV recently with an EDM4S anti-drone jammer. pic.twitter.com/7tb7k9WT5P — Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦 (@Arslon_Xudosi) October 3, 2022

