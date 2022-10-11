Autel Nano+ drone, $674 in Prime Day deal, adds subject tracking

The sub-250-gram Autel EVO Nano+, which is currently available at a 25% discount in an Amazon Prime Day deal, has received a new firmware update that allows the drone to automatically track and follow a person.

The pocket-sized Autel drone comes with three-way obstacle avoidance sensors and a flight time of up to 28 minutes. Since the product weighs less than 249 g, it may not require registration in several countries, making it ideal for traveling. Autel also likes to point out that this drone doesn’t have any geofencing restrictions and can resist Level 5 winds.

For photography, the EVO Nano+ boasts a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot crisp 50MP photos and ultra-sharp 4K/30fps videos. You get a large aperture of f/1.9 and an RYYB color filter array that is designed to reduce noise and produce stunning images in low-light conditions as well. And as you’d expect, there’s a three-axis mechanical gimbal to further dampen the vibration and ensure the footage is smooth and stable, no matter how rough the flying conditions are.

Autel has released a new firmware update for the EVO Nano+ this week, giving the drone the highly-awaited Dynamic Tracking 2.1 feature for automatic subject tracking. It also helps that the aircraft comes with a PDAF+CDAF autofocus system that makes subject tracking incredibly precise.

Dynamic Tracking 2.1 on Autel drones

It’s worth pointing out that the Nano supports four automatic shooting modes: flock, rocket, fade away, and orbit. You can use the Autel Sky app to add a soundtrack and filters to your video or use the pre-saved templates for quick and easy movie-making. An HDR mode is also available, which rapidly snaps several photos at different exposures and stitches them together in post-production to squeeze details from shadows and highlights, no matter the lighting conditions.

Originally priced at $899, the Autel EVO Nano+ is available for $674 in Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale. If you want the bundle with extra batteries and spare propellers, you can grab that too, at a discounted rate of $818.

