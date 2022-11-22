DJI Avata drone adds support to use goggles with O3 Air Unit

DJI is rolling out a new firmware package for Avata, the most exciting and fun drone the company has released this year. Among other things, this firmware update adds support for Avata’s goggles to be used with the newly launched DJI O3 Air Unit.

The O3 Air Unit is a compact, lightweight FPV camera and transmission module system whose 1/1.7-inch sensor can deliver up to 4K/60fps video with a 155° super-wide FOV. FPV drone users can also expect a 1080p/100fps live feed from up to 10 km away with latency as low as 30 ms. The Air Unit is compatible with DJI Goggles 2, DJI FPV Goggles V2, and DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.

And that brings us back to Avata’s new firmware package. Today’s update takes the Avata aircraft firmware version up to v01.01.0200, and its remote controller to v02.00.0200. The motion controller can also be updated to v02.00.0400, while DJI Goggles 2 and DJI FPV Goggles V2 can be updated to versions v01.02.0000 and v01.04.0000 respectively. At the same time, your DJI Fly app must be updated to v1.7.0.

Here are the complete release notes for Avata’s latest firmware update:

Added support to use the goggles with DJI O3 Air Unit.

Added support to use Canvas mode with the goggles when using DJI O3 Air Unit.

Optimized prompts when using the goggles in some scenarios.

Added the ability for DJI Goggles 2 to enter hibernation mode after being idle for a long time (approximately eight minutes) when powered on. Wake up the goggles by pressing the link button.

Optimized the control guidance when using DJI Goggles 2.

Optimized the video transmission experience in broadcast mode for both pilot and audience when using DJI Goggles 2.

It’s worth noting that the update may reset various flight parameters such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance. So, before updating, take note of your preferred settings and readjust them after the update.

