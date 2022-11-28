UK coast safety and rescue group divides over drone ban decision

A group in Wales that monitors the local coast to keep visitors safe from rapidly shifting tides has broken away from its national organization after it was banned from continued deployment of its drone as part of its operation.

The drone discord began when coast watchers scanning the area around Great Orme ­– situated at the end of a peninsula shared with the north Wales town Llandudno – were told by UK organization National Coastwatch Institution to ground its UAV, then get rid of it. When the local station manager, John Humberstone, begged to differ, he was shown the door, and quickly followed by other members who’ve since formed an independent group.

Not surprisingly, that breakaway Coastwatch Wales unit continues flying its drone as what its all-volunteer staff call a valuable, even life-saving asset in keeping visitors of the beaches and other Great Orme spots out of danger.

Their DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise is equipped with eight cameras, floodlights for night operation, and speakers that broadcast warnings to people at risk of being caught by rapidly rising tides. Humberstone says the drone has already proven its value by helping to herd people out of potentially dangerous situations along the coast.

It’s also, he wryly notes, a much faster and more practical option to him and his fellow volunteers – all of whom are in their seventies – “charging down” the long distances over sand dunes to deliver the same alerts vocally.

Yet despite the evident utility of the drone, when national coast monitoring officials learned it was being used at Great Orme, they immediately ordered it be grounded and sold off.

“They were horrified,” Humberstone told the UK’s Daily Post, noting the nearly $1,600 quadcopter, sensors, lights, speakers, and obstacle avoidance tech was bought with donations from locals. “I think they thought we were too old to be ‘boy racers.’ They didn’t like the idea we had a drone and I was instructed to sell it. I said ‘It’s not ours to sell. It’s been purchased by the kindness of the public.’”

It’s not clear just what National Coastwatch Institution’s objections to the drone were, but the pretext for giving Humberstone the heave for his continued use of it was an unspecified complaint it got about the craft from someone in August. A dozen of the total 15 Great Orme station volunteers were infuriated by the national organization’s self-defeating position, and joined Humberstone to form their own Coastwatch Wales unit.

They now pay about $40 per month to rent a cabin for their observation work on the other end of the beach from the mobile facility that the National Coastwatch Institution maintains.

Despite the additional cost, less advantageous monitoring spot, and acrimony generated by the scission with the national organization, Wales’ coast watchers come away winners in one big way: They’re still flying the drone on a regular, highly productive basis.

