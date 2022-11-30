$100K up for grabs in 2023 FAI World Drone Racing Championship 

The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, or FAI, has selected South Korea as the host of the 2023 World Drone Racing Championship. The competition, the biggest of its kind, comes with a prize pool of $100,000.

The tournament will see the world’s best drone pilots pit their skills against one another after a three-year gap caused by the pandemic. The races are set to take place from October 6-9, 2023, at the Chunhyangol Stadium in Jeollabuk-do — which is some two hours south of the capital city of Seoul.

FIA explains that the organizing duties will be shared by the Korea Aero Models Association and the Federation of Korea Aeronautics to ensure top-quality arrangements for the competitors and spectators alike.

In addition to the main drone racing competition, other side events will include the FAI Drone Soccer competition and a drone conference to increase the exposure of the event attendees to the infinite world of drones. An array of cultural activities and music concerts are also being planned.

As Antonis Papadopoulos, president of the FAI Aeromodelling Commission, puts it:

We are delighted with the 2023 FAI World Drone Racing Championship being held in Korea, knowing this exciting competition has been entrusted to the hands of highly competent and experienced organizers. Their ambitious plans to showcase drones in all their variety, competition, and otherwise, is promising to be a hit with everyone. And I must say, after two years of interruption, we are all impatient to see the world’s best of the best pilots fight for victory. This event cannot come soon enough!

The previous (2018 and 2019) editions of the FAI Drone Racing World Championship were held in China.

