New eBee drone with 12-mile live video range to release in 2023

Ishveena Singh -
Drone SurveillanceFixed-wingsenseflyAgEagle Aerial SystemseBee Vision
new ebee drone vision

The eBee series of fixed-wing drones will add a new member in 2023. According to drone maker AgEagle Aerial Systems, its new eBee Vision drone will come equipped with 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities.

The eBee Vision is designed specifically to provide real-time, enhanced situational awareness for critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. As such, the drone is being fitted with sensor payloads that can detect, track, and geo-locate objects in both day and night conditions.

AgEagle says Vision will offer the same ease of use and endurance (up to 90 minutes of flight time) that has made the eBee the most popular fixed-wing drone in America. In addition, the drone is being manufactured in accordance with the NDAA requirements to deliver high-resolution, medium-range video imagery for up to 12 miles (20 kilometers). The new eBee Vision will weigh less than 3.5 pounds (1.6 kilograms), and be portable enough to be carried in a backpack and deployed and operated by a single person.

Read: DJI Mavic 3 drone gets Waypoints with new firmware update

Barrett Mooney, chairman and CEO of AgEagle, says:

We expect that our new ISR drone will offer a great benefit to many industries and government agencies. The eBee Vision has been tailor-made to support the rapid collection of data related to the status of critical infrastructure and assets in the field. We believe this product will have a great impact on those engaged in first response, public safety, infrastructure surveillance, military, and defense, for which, time is vital in critical decision-making.

Interestingly, the new eBee drone has already been tested successfully by the European Armed Forces with an official from a UAV experimentation unit of the military vouching that “the small size, lightweight, ease-of-use, autonomy, range, and sensor capabilities make [eBee Vision] a promising drone for tactical ISR missions.”

AgEagle says it has secured an order for several eBee Vision prototypes from the European military as a result of these tests. The delivery of the prototypes is expected in early 2023. The commercial production of the drone will also commence around the same time, with the company eyeing a worldwide availability of Vision in mid-2023.

It’s worth highlighting that the eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee is also approved for use by the US Department of Defense’s Blue sUAS 2.0 program, for BVLOS operations in Brazil, and for OOP and BVLOS operations in Canada. It is also the first drone to receive the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s C2 certification.

Read: DJI Air 2S drone receives new firmware update amid holiday sale

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone Surveillance

Fixed-wing

sensefly AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee Vision

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
EdgesourceX counter-drone tech adapts military solution...
Unboxing Potensic’s new Atom SE sub-250 drone
DJI Air 2S drone receives new firmware update amid holi...
Swoop Aero’s Malawi medical drone delivery networ...
Matternet’s Swiss medical drone delivery network ...
DJI holiday sale takes $190 off Air 2S Fly More Combo w...
INVOLI offers full drone and plane detect and avoid cap...
Eve racks up eVTOL craft and AAM vertiport deals to clo...
Load more...
Show More Comments