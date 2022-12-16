Autel holiday deals slash drone bundle prices by up to 35%

Autel Robotics has unveiled its Christmas and New Year discount deals for the travel-friendly EVO Nano+ and Lite series drones. Price cuts start at 20% and go all the way up to 35%.

The limited-time deals are available from December 16, 2022, to January 2, 2023. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Discounts on Autel EVO Nano+ drone

The year-end discount on the EVO Nano+ sees the drone’s Standard Bundle come down by 31% to $659. The Premium Bundle, meanwhile, is being offered at $907, which is a price cut of 35%. You can also pick up extra batteries for your new drone at 20% off for just $52.

The pocket-sized EVO Nano+ drone boasts a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor that can shoot crisp 50MP photos and ultra-sharp 4K/30fps videos. You get a large aperture of f/1.9 that is designed to reduce noise and produce stunning images even in low-light conditions. The drone comes with three-way obstacle avoidance sensors and a flight time of up to 28 minutes. Since it weighs less than 249 g, the drone may not require registration in several countries, making it ideal for traveling.

Holiday offers on Autel EVO Lite+ drone

After a 35% year-end discount, the Autel EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle can be picked up for $1,199. The EVO Lite+ Standard Bundle, meanwhile, is available for $1,079, which is 30% less than its sticker price. You can also pick up spare EVO Lite+ batteries at a 20% discount.

The EVO Lite+ comes with a 6K camera and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture which let you alter exposure and depth of field in imaginative ways. With an algorithm optimized for low light and a large 1-inch CMOS image sensor, Autel’s EVO Lite+ is known to capture crisp, vibrant nighttime images, even at a high ISO setting. In addition, the drone also features an Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system and a 7.4-mile flight range. EVO Lite+ has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes.

Read: SkyeBrowse Android app for DJI, Autel drones is now available

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos