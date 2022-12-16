Autel holiday deals slash drone bundle prices by up to 35%

Ishveena Singh -
Autel Robotics
autel drone holiday deal discount

Autel Robotics has unveiled its Christmas and New Year discount deals for the travel-friendly EVO Nano+ and Lite series drones. Price cuts start at 20% and go all the way up to 35%.

The limited-time deals are available from December 16, 2022, to January 2, 2023. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Discounts on Autel EVO Nano+ drone

The year-end discount on the EVO Nano+ sees the drone’s Standard Bundle come down by 31% to $659. The Premium Bundle, meanwhile, is being offered at $907, which is a price cut of 35%. You can also pick up extra batteries for your new drone at 20% off for just $52.

The pocket-sized EVO Nano+ drone boasts a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor that can shoot crisp 50MP photos and ultra-sharp 4K/30fps videos. You get a large aperture of f/1.9 that is designed to reduce noise and produce stunning images even in low-light conditions. The drone comes with three-way obstacle avoidance sensors and a flight time of up to 28 minutes. Since it weighs less than 249 g, the drone may not require registration in several countries, making it ideal for traveling.

Holiday offers on Autel EVO Lite+ drone

After a 35% year-end discount, the Autel EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle can be picked up for $1,199. The EVO Lite+ Standard Bundle, meanwhile, is available for $1,079, which is 30% less than its sticker price. You can also pick up spare EVO Lite+ batteries at a 20% discount.

The EVO Lite+ comes with a 6K camera and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture which let you alter exposure and depth of field in imaginative ways. With an algorithm optimized for low light and a large 1-inch CMOS image sensor, Autel’s EVO Lite+ is known to capture crisp, vibrant nighttime images, even at a high ISO setting. In addition, the drone also features an Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system and a 7.4-mile flight range. EVO Lite+ has a maximum flight time of 40 minutes.

Read: SkyeBrowse Android app for DJI, Autel drones is now available

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Autel Robotics

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Air New Zealand taps zero-emission plane development pa...
Southern Company, MSU’s joint research on drones ...
DroneUp begins Walmart drone delivery service in Texas
Startup AirNova envisions France-wide eVTOL vertiport n...
Koch Industries subsidiary making push for drone-in-a-b...
Zipline to triple Rwanda drone delivery to nationwide c...
Drone pilot fined $7.4K for flying near a wildfire in C...
Joby’s eVTOL air taxi clears second of four FAA S...
Load more...
Show More Comments