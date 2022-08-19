SkyeBrowse Android app for DJI, Autel drones is now available

Drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse has finally released an Android app to support DJI and Autel platforms. The one-click 3D modeling app supports as many as 20 drones.

SkyeBrowse’s proprietary videogrammetry software can create accurate 3D models within minutes without training. The solution is designed for first responders and public safety officials.

SkyeBrowse said its app has helped departments to document accidents and crime scenes in 90 seconds, instead of three hours. Then there is a thermal mapping mode that allows live structure fires to be 3D modeled in two minutes. Meanwhile, with WideBrowse, 50 acres can be mapped in five minutes for natural disasters.

That’s not all. Hazmat runoffs are also cleared 90% faster with SkyeBrowse. Preplanning for critical infrastructure can also be done with a five-minute flight.

Here’s a list of drones that are supported by the SkyeBrowse Android app:

• Autel Evo I

• Autel Evo II Pro / 8k / Dual / 640T

• Mavic 2 Pro / Zoom / Enterprise / Dual (thermal)

• Mavic Pro

• Phantom 4 Pro V1 / V2

• Phantom 4

• Phantom 3 Pro / Advanced

• Inspire 2

• Inspire 1 / Pro

• Matrice 200 / 210 / 210 RTK V1 / V2

• Matrice 600

The company has also released a list of drones and platforms that the app doesn’t support. These include DJI Spark, Mavic Mini, Mini 2, Mavic Air, Mavic Air 2, DJI Crystal Sky, Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro Plus V2, and M300 RTK. But support is coming soon for the M300 RTK.

SkyeBrowse’s cofounder and CEO, Bobby Ouyang, said:

SkyeBrowse Android was initially launched in 2019. I was the sole developer of our Android app. When it worked, it worked okay, but for the most part, it didn’t. The app was super clunky and had a bunch of 1-star reviews on the Google Play Store. Back in 2019, it was really hard to support 10+ DJI drones and 7,000+ Androids when I only had a Phantom 4 and my personal Android. I took down the app a few months after releasing it. Today, I’m happy to announce that the wait for SkyeBrowse Android is finally over! We’re opening up SkyeBrowse Android Beta to all 1000+ people on our waitlist. Our team has been working on Android for quite a while now. Even with a much larger tech team, it’s still really tough to support 20+ drones in one app!

You can download the app here.

