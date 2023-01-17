Lufthansa IT unit to integrate Draganfly drone tech in sea rescues

Bruce Crumley -
Lufthansa Draganfly drone

Canadian drone tech and services company Draganfly is entering a new business relationship with the information technology affiliate of Lufthansa Group, supplying the German unit with its Vital Intelligence capabilities for aerial use in various maritime operations ­– particularly search and rescues of people who have fallen overboard.

Draganfly said it signed a letter of intent with IT services provider Lufthansa Industry Solutions, which will integrate the company’s drones and software into its operations for maritime clients. Those include inspections and monitoring of vessels and cargo, mapping areas of sea operation, but primarily in deployment of UAVs during search and rescue responses to people falling overboard. 

ReadDraganfly introduces three new drone products at Las Vegas Expo 

In addition to strengthening its offer to industrial, transport, and public service clients, the Lufthansa affiliate says the promise of greater safety and response capacities afforded by Draganfly drones and related tech is already attracting the interest of companies in the maritime tourism and travel sector.

“Draganfly’s support has enabled us to increase our portfolio for the cruise industry,” said Klaus Vollmer, managing director of Lufthansa Industrial Solutions Hamburg. “We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Draganfly’s drone package will add several valuable new capabilities to the artificial intelligence as a service work Lufthansa Industrial Solutions provides customers.

Its UAVs will be mainly used for search and rescue and reconnaissance missions, relying on onboard optical and infrared imaging sensors to scan and map areas in which people have fallen overboard; locate survivors; and even begin measuring their core vitals as recovery teams are summoned. The latter is enabled by Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence software, which uses video feeds from simple RGB cameras to measure biometric data and obtain health indicators.

ReadDraganfly drones neutralizing mines – not dropping explosives – in Ukraine 

Its relationship with Lufthansa Industrial Solutions is another development in Draganfly using its drone tech to assist the work of first responders, law enforcement agencies, and humanitarian groups – including medical transport and demining deployment in Ukraine. Company CEO, Cameron Chell, hailed the extension of that work above the seas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lufthansa Industry Solutions and provide our versatile AI technology for use in their current infrastructure,” said Chell. “This partnership reflects the growing demand for our drone, AI and data solutions with Tier 1 customers.”

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
