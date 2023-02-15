Volatus Aerospace bags license for drone cargo services in Canada

Drone company Volatus Aerospace has been issued a drone cargo license by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

This new license builds on the existing capabilities authorized by CTA licenses held by Volatus subsidiaries Partner Jet (Volatus Aviation) and Synergy Aviation. Accordingly, the company will now be able to build drone cargo capability under the Volatus brand in preparation for the anticipated Transport Canada/FAA regulatory changes.

In January 2022, Volatus announced that it was procuring Natilus long-distance cargo drones to create a bridge between its smaller UAV services and Avidrone heavy-lift activities.

“Positioning Volatus with this license is an important step toward our long-term vision of drone cargo operations when we are scheduled to take delivery of the first 3.8-tonne Natilus Kona uncrewed regional feeder aircraft,” says Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “It is still early days for large, commercial drone cargo and our primary revenues for the next few years will continue to come from data, analytics, intelligence, and equipment sales.”

Michael Hill, regional director for Volatus, adds, “Today, our cargo business is limited to smaller drones, which are practical for inter-island, remote areas, industrial sites, medical and offshore applications. These current use cases continue to build our experience and reputation as an operator of cargo drones.”

