Skydio For All report details drone maker’s global social impact

Skydio has officially launched its social impact program, Skydio For All, along with a report that details the US drone maker’s community-focused projects so far across STEM education, veterans support, cultural and historical preservation, wildlife conservation, as well as the war in Ukraine.

The Skydio For All program was initially created by a group of Skydio employees who came together in the midst of COVID-19 to brainstorm how the company could support communities in need. The initiative leverages the full range of Skydio’s resources – from product donations to training and support – to partner with local and global communities.

2022 was a critical year for the program. It saw the company double its outreach and impact efforts while reaching the highest employee engagement to date. Overall, Skydio For All has supported 35 nonprofit organizations across six countries, with product and financial donations totaling over $824,000.

The goal for 2023 is even bigger, stresses Skydio. The company plans to expand community outreach through veteran programming and public access to drone education. More specifically, the drone maker wants to get twice as many students enrolled in its Youth STEM programs. In addition, Skydio wants to increase the number of culturally and historically significant sites its drones scan, along with providing more robust support for wildlife conservation through product testing and innovation.

“I was fortunate to be exposed to engineering for the first time through drone technology and I know firsthand how transformational it can be, especially at a young age,” says Adam Bry, cofounder and CEO of Skydio. “We see a great opportunity for continued education in communities who may otherwise not be exposed to this technology. With Skydio For All, our goal is to continue making an impact for future generations and we’re committed to furthering our investment in programs that enrich the world around us.”

You can read the complete Skydio For All 2022 annual report here.

