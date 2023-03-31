More cinematic footage for DJI Mini 3 Pro drone with this firmware update

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has received a new firmware update, and it’s one that you don’t want to miss because it will allow you to capture much more smooth and cinematic footage with your drone.

Mini 3 Pro aircraft firmware version 01.00.0500 is now out alongside RC-N1 remote controller firmware v04.14.0400, DJI RC remote controller firmware v01.02.0600, and RC Pro remote controller firmware v03.01.1200. To benefit from this firmware update, you’ll also need to update your DJI Fly app to its latest version (v1.9.8 or later).

The highlight of the new software package is that it expands the gain and expo settings available for the sub-250-gram Mini 3 Pro. You can now fine-tune the aircraft and the gimbal in different fight modes (Cine, Normal, Sport), adjusting parameters including the max horizontal speed, max ascent speed, max descent speed, max angular velocity, yaw smoothness, brake sensitivity, as well as the expo and its max control speed (tilt) and tilt smoothness.

Having the ability to slow down the aircraft and its gimbal movements can be super useful if you’re flying indoors, close to the ground, or in tight spots such as narrow trails, which have very little wriggle room and any kind of jerky reaction from the drone can prove to be dangerous.

DJI offered a similar capability for stable shooting in some of its earlier drones in the form of an intelligent flight mode called Tripod. But the amount of control that Mini 3 Pro users now have on aircraft speed and gimbal settings trumps even that.

The other new feature that Mini 3 Pro’s latest firmware update packs in is the option to reset all settings and clear all data. You can tap “Reset All Settings” under “About” to reset the camera, gimbal, and safety settings to default. You can also tap “Clear All Data” to delete all the data stored in the internal storage and microSD card, including the flight log, in addition to resetting all settings to default.

