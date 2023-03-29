DJI releases Fly app v1.9.8 – all you need to know

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI Fly App
dji fly app update air 2s mini 3 pro

The DJI Fly app is getting an upgrade. In addition to bringing compatibility with a couple of new DJI products, the latest version of the flight app for both iOS and Android also brings several new features to the Mini 3 drone series.

DJI has updated the Fly app from version 1.9.5 to version 1.9.8. The upgrade comes alongside the release of new accessories for the Avata FPV drone, Integra goggles and RC Motion 2 joystick, and adds support for the same.

DJI Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 are the latest way to interact with Avata, an impressive palm-sized ready-to-fly FPV drone.

The new goggles come with micro-OLED screen displays, ultra-low-latency O3+ video transmission, and an integrated design that merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and allowing them to take the goggles on and off with ease.

At the same time, the new RC Motion 2 introduces an upgraded joystick and accelerator with a reverse function to support multidirectional flight including vertical, backward, and sideways. The motion-sensing device makes it easier to adjust the direction or choose a suitable place to land.

DJI Fly v1.9.8 not only makes the Avata compatible with these two products, but it also supports streaming the live view of the goggles directly from the app.

DJI has also fixed certain issues and optimized the overall app quality before shipping out the latest version of Fly. But what many users of the DJI Mini 3 drone series will find useful is that the app now adds a host of useful features to their sub-250-gram aircraft.

Mini 3 Pro users, for example, can now adjust the maximum flight speed, brake sensitivity, and other settings in different flight modes. The $469 Mini 3, on the other hand, has gained the 48MP Photo Mode. More on that in a later post. For now, know that v1.9.8 has been reported safe to install by early testers.

Easter sales 2023: Grab DJI deals on Mini 3, Air 2S, FPV drones

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

