Mavic 3 Pro: Leak indicates new DJI drone with three cameras

Images of an alleged Mavic 3 Pro have appeared online, showing a photography drone not dissimilar to the existing Mavic 3. But it sports three Hasselblad cameras instead of two, presumably to offer higher-quality optical zoom.

The Mavic 3 is DJI’s flagship portable drone with several variants available across both consumer and enterprise segments to suit a wide variety of budget and camera requirements.

Broadly, six different payload options are currently available to buy: Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3 Enterprise, Mavic 3 Thermal, and Mavic 3 Multispectral.

But only one, Mavic 3 Thermal, features a three-camera payload. And it is designed primarily for commercial enterprises and public safety agencies. So, if there’s any merit to the photos and renderings that have leaked today, Mavic 3 Pro could soon emerge as the tech giant’s first consumer drone with a three-camera setup.

Longtime DJI leaker @OsitaLV had foreshadowed the development of such a product back in August 2022, with the drone possibly featuring a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor with a 24 mm wide angle lens, a 1-inch CMOS with 50 mm lens, and a 1/2-inch CMOS with a 160 mm telephoto lens.

But earlier today, when @DealsDrone shared a leaked image of the supposed Mavic 3 Pro with a payload that looked like the head of a mantis, many thought it was a belated April Fools’ gag. Just like Elon Musk replacing the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter with the Dogecoin meme Monday.

See more DJI Mavic 3 Pro, not sure it is true. But sure the name is Mavic 3 Pro, and have 3 camera pic.twitter.com/8WfeBpV9H2 — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) April 5, 2023

More leaks followed quickly though, with OsitaLV suggesting that the new DJI drone could come in multiple configurations: Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC), Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC Pro), and Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Bundle.

The compatibility with the 5.5-inch high-brightness 1080p RC Pro remote controller was further indicated by DealsDrone as well:

See more Mavic 3 Pro combo with RC Pro pic.twitter.com/fTfIMwk4e6 — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) April 5, 2023

Now, more details about the specs, price, and release date of the drone are awaited, but DJI is clearly not done milking the Mavic 3 airframe yet. An even better zoom photography drone is obviously good news for those who would be able to afford it. But for those seeking a fresh mid-tier option from DJI, such as the Air 3, it looks like the wait just got a little longer.

Read: DJI Inspire 3 drone design leaks in patent images, spy shots

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos