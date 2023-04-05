Mavic 3 Pro: Leak indicates new DJI drone with three cameras

Images of an alleged Mavic 3 Pro have appeared online, showing a photography drone not dissimilar to the existing Mavic 3. But it sports three Hasselblad cameras instead of two, presumably to offer higher-quality optical zoom.
The Mavic 3 is DJI’s flagship portable drone with several variants available across both consumer and enterprise segments to suit a wide variety of budget and camera requirements.
Broadly, six different payload options are currently available to buy: Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3 Enterprise, Mavic 3 Thermal, and Mavic 3 Multispectral.
But only one, Mavic 3 Thermal, features a three-camera payload. And it is designed primarily for commercial enterprises and public safety agencies. So, if there’s any merit to the photos and renderings that have leaked today, Mavic 3 Pro could soon emerge as the tech giant’s first consumer drone with a three-camera setup.
Longtime DJI leaker @OsitaLV had foreshadowed the development of such a product back in August 2022, with the drone possibly featuring a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor with a 24 mm wide angle lens, a 1-inch CMOS with 50 mm lens, and a 1/2-inch CMOS with a 160 mm telephoto lens.
But earlier today, when @DealsDrone shared a leaked image of the supposed Mavic 3 Pro with a payload that looked like the head of a mantis, many thought it was a belated April Fools’ gag. Just like Elon Musk replacing the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter with the Dogecoin meme Monday.
More leaks followed quickly though, with OsitaLV suggesting that the new DJI drone could come in multiple configurations: Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC), Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC Pro), and Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Bundle.
The compatibility with the 5.5-inch high-brightness 1080p RC Pro remote controller was further indicated by DealsDrone as well:
Now, more details about the specs, price, and release date of the drone are awaited, but DJI is clearly not done milking the Mavic 3 airframe yet. An even better zoom photography drone is obviously good news for those who would be able to afford it. But for those seeking a fresh mid-tier option from DJI, such as the Air 3, it looks like the wait just got a little longer.
