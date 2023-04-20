DJI teases new product with triple-lens camera. Mavic 3 Pro drone incoming?

It’s been only a week since DJI launched the new Inspire 3 professional filmmaking drone, and the tech giant is already gearing up for another product release. A new DJI teaser has dropped just now, and it indicates that the company is readying to unveil its first triple-lens camera product. Could it be the rumored Mavic 3 Pro drone?

DJI is teasing a new product launch for 9 a.m. EDT on April 25, 2023, with a simple teaser showing a Hasselblad camera system with three lenses.

Of course, DJI won’t officially say what’s coming, but social media is teeming with leaked photos of an alleged Mavic 3 Pro drone with the DJI RC remote controller. And this drone features the same payload that can be seen in the new DJI teaser.

Here are some photos of the rumored DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone that have been shared by leaker @DealsDrone online:

And here’s the new DJI product launch teaser for you to do the math:

The Mavic 3 is DJI’s flagship portable drone with several variants already available across both consumer and enterprise segments to suit a wide variety of budget and camera requirements. So, while it’s not surprising that DJI has decided to milk the successful airframe even further, nobody could have anticipated that the drone maker would go the smartphone way and increase the number of cameras on the aircraft.

But there’s a good reason for DJI to add that third lens. The current Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine versions both feature an impressive dual-lens camera but there’s an extremely noticeable difference between the main wide-angle camera with a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor and a 24mm lens and the second 162mm telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. The third lens will likely be an additional tele-camera that offers better zoom capabilities than its predecessors.

And if rumors are to be believed, it would have a 70mm focal length and support 4K/60p video.

👉Preliminary camera specifications are as follows:

-70mm extra focal length, support for 4k60 in smart mode and timelapse, 1/1.3" base, 48 megapixels, 2.8 aperture. 7x tele-iris, upgraded from 4.4 to 3.4, also upgraded to 4k60 support🤔#dji #mavic3pro — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) April 20, 2023

In any case, all the details about the new DJI product will be revealed in mere days from now. Stay tuned to DroneDJ for the latest updates!

