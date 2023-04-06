Inspire 3 release date locked; new DJI drone lands April 13

It looks like the years-long wait for the Inspire 3 drone will soon be over. DJI has dropped a new product launch teaser, promising to deliver “Inspiration” on April 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. EDT.

It’s no secret that DJI’s professional aerial cinematography drone line is well due for a refresh. The iconic Inspire 2 was released way back in November 2016, with its production reportedly discontinued in early 2022 to allow resellers to clear the inventory. Several leaked images and rumors about the alleged Inspire 3 have popped up online in the meantime, fueling the user appetite for the next-generation cinema drone from DJI.

The tech giant also knows it has kept users waiting long enough as is. So, DJI has made no efforts to hide what product is up for release on April 13, like it typically does by sharing an obtuse or blacked-out image.

The Inspire 3 is right there in the teaser video for all to see, its instantly recognizable V-shape wings dropping the body below the landing structure so the camera gets a clear, unobstructed 360-degree view of what’s being filmed. The short clip ends with the drone coming back into its landing position with a loud, satisfying whoosh.

Inspire 3 is anticipated to be compatible with the full-frame 8K Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera that DJI announced with the Ronin 4D cinematography system. It is also expected to feature a larger, more durable single-axis FPV sensor for drone operators, delivering much better image quality, viewing angle, dynamic range, and low-light performance than what its predecessor has been offering.

Another improvement that the Inspire 3 is likely to sport is powerful high-def video transmission capabilities of around 15km, using the O3+ video transmission system or its more enhanced version.

Here are some of the latest images of the drone that leaker @Quadro_News has shared online:

How to watch DJI Inspire 3 launch event

DJI will stream the event live on YouTube, which is one of the simplest ways to watch because the live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, from smartphones to consoles to smart TVs. Alternatively, you can hop over to the DJI website to watch the event.

You can also join the DroneDJ team when we go live on our YouTube channel to discuss the hits and misses in the new videography drone from DJI. Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified when we go live!

