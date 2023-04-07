BETAFPV releases Meteor75 Pro, a powerful FPV racing, freestyle drone

Ishveena Singh -
FPV droneBetaFPVdrone racingindoor drones
betafpv new drone Meteor75 Pro 1s tiny whoop

Leading FPV drone manufacturer BETAFPV has launched the new Meteor75 Pro, the largest available 1S HD digital whoop on the market. Ideal for FPV racing as well as acrobatic flying indoors or outdoors, the new brushless whoop quadcopter is capable of delivering an impressive flight time of up to 6.5 minutes.

Available with Walksnail or HDZero Digital VTX system, Meteor75 Pro is a solid upgrade from BETAFPV’s popular Meteor75 whoop. The specially redesigned frame is 10mm bigger than the previous generation to accommodate Gemfan 45mm prop, the largest frame and prop combo out there.

The new Micro Canopy Lite supports adjusting angles from 0 to 40 degrees, compatible with Avatar HD Lite Cam as well as other nano-size cameras. The side design of the canopy is cut out for better cooling to ensure stable performance of the whoop. In addition, mounting motors is effortless on this frame as it features a triangular motor fixing slot.

Using these together with the new BT2.0 550mAh 1S battery gives the Meteor75 Pro higher thrust, comparable to a 5-inch drone’s trust-to-weight ratio. The battery tray is anyway enlarged to ensure compatibility with a wider range of battery options.

BETAFPV further points out that its new drone uses the ultralight F4 1S 5A Brushless Flight Controller, which boasts a reduced thickness from 1.0mm to 0.8mm PCBA. The board now is just 3.0 grams without PH-1.25 connectors for motors. These connectors are also removable to provide pilots with a soldering option for lighter DIY whoops.

Meteor75 Pro HD weighs 35.77 g (Walksnail) and 34.87 g (HDZero)

Safe to say, the new drone is a solid blend of impressive visuals and powerful performance. Find out more here.

Read: Mavic 3 Pro: Leak indicates new DJI drone with three cameras

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

FPV drone

BetaFPV

drone racing indoor drones

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Event 38 fixed-wing drone rapidly maps Turks and Caicos...
Insitu adds VTOL capacities to its Integrator fixed-win...
Inspire 3 release date locked; new DJI drone lands Apri...
Raleigh drone firm PrecisionHawk acquired by NorwayR...
Air taxi developer Volocopter unveils its UAM productio...
PAU wins nation-wide FAA drone infrastructure inspectio...
Air taxi maker Lilium faces funding pinch in crowded AA...
Today Florida’s Chinese drone ban goes into effect, a...
Load more...
Show More Comments