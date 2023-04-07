BETAFPV releases Meteor75 Pro, a powerful FPV racing, freestyle drone

Leading FPV drone manufacturer BETAFPV has launched the new Meteor75 Pro, the largest available 1S HD digital whoop on the market. Ideal for FPV racing as well as acrobatic flying indoors or outdoors, the new brushless whoop quadcopter is capable of delivering an impressive flight time of up to 6.5 minutes.

Available with Walksnail or HDZero Digital VTX system, Meteor75 Pro is a solid upgrade from BETAFPV’s popular Meteor75 whoop. The specially redesigned frame is 10mm bigger than the previous generation to accommodate Gemfan 45mm prop, the largest frame and prop combo out there.

The new Micro Canopy Lite supports adjusting angles from 0 to 40 degrees, compatible with Avatar HD Lite Cam as well as other nano-size cameras. The side design of the canopy is cut out for better cooling to ensure stable performance of the whoop. In addition, mounting motors is effortless on this frame as it features a triangular motor fixing slot.

Using these together with the new BT2.0 550mAh 1S battery gives the Meteor75 Pro higher thrust, comparable to a 5-inch drone’s trust-to-weight ratio. The battery tray is anyway enlarged to ensure compatibility with a wider range of battery options.

BETAFPV further points out that its new drone uses the ultralight F4 1S 5A Brushless Flight Controller, which boasts a reduced thickness from 1.0mm to 0.8mm PCBA. The board now is just 3.0 grams without PH-1.25 connectors for motors. These connectors are also removable to provide pilots with a soldering option for lighter DIY whoops.

Meteor75 Pro HD weighs 35.77 g (Walksnail) and 34.87 g (HDZero)

Safe to say, the new drone is a solid blend of impressive visuals and powerful performance. Find out more here.

