New funding lifts diversified development of REGENT’s seaglider

Advanced air mobility company REGENT has gotten a boost in its effort to market its electric seaglider as a more affordable and efficient alternative to next-generation aircraft designed to operate from ground terminals, with investments from US defense giant Lockheed Martin and Japanese freight and logistics firm Yamato Holdings.

REGENT announced the separate deals signed in recent weeks, saying the financial infusions of undisclosed amounts would assist its work in developing its flagship Viceroy seaglider. The company says it has already secured over 400 orders worth $7.9 billion from major airlines and leading ferry operators across different continents.

Read: REGENT earns Veritas design approval for AAM Viceroy seaglider

The funding comes from the investment unit Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Japan’s largest parcel transporter and logistics group, Yamato. Following recent seeding from the Japan Airlines Innovation Fund, REGENT says it now possesses over $50 million in finances to continue developing its seaglider tech.

The backing of Lockheed Martin, moreover, will support REGENT in transitioning the use of its Viceroy seaglider as primarily a passenger transporter to military applications, as the US Department of Defense has already acknowledged it as adaptable to its offshore activities.

“We believe that REGENT seagliders can bring tailored solutions to the future battlespace,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.” This investment reflects our commitment to innovating technologies that have the potential to transform the way we adapt to our customer’s needs and support mission success.”

REGENT’s all-electric 12-passenger seaglider is being developed to fly up to 180 miles at 180 mph between coastal destinations. By operating exclusively over water, the craft uses what’s known as an in-ground-wing effect, in which a foil lifts the planes 10 to 25 feet above the surface, assuring smooth flight on a pillow of air.

Among the deals it has signed include partners like passenger carriers like Hawaiian Airlines and trans-Channel transporter Brittany Ferries, with which it is set to begin seaglider AAM service between England and France in 2028.

Read more: English Channel travelers to get ‘flying ferry’ AAM service by 2028

Similar to its linkup with Lockheed Martin opening the door to military applications, REGENT says its pairing with Yamato will allow it to expand operations of its Viceroy seagliders to dedicated cargo carriers.

“This investment from Yamato sets a clear path forward for our vision on seagliders to serve the critically important middle mile routes that connect high-volume freight carriers coming into port with last mile delivery services,” said Billy Thalheimer, CEO of REGENT. “Partnering with Yamato brings seagliders to this market, and we look forward to identifying new ways to increase efficiencies within their supply chain and distribution networks.”

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos