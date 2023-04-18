Amazing virtual drone tour of Germany’s Porsche Museum

An epitome of understated elegance, the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, is a must-visit destination for auto enthusiasts. But if you haven’t had the chance to make a trip there in person, why not take a virtual drone tour of the place right here, right now, and see the stunning machinery on display? Be warned, though – it’s only going to whet your appetite for all things Porsche!

Drone maker DJI recently approached Porsche to see if they could fly the Avata through the museum full of historic (and expensive) cars.

The Avata is a palm-sized FPV drone that promises the ultimate immersive flight experience right out of the box. In DJI’s own words, “Avata is designed to fit through tight spaces and capture the kind of shots that make you go wow!”

Perhaps it’s these credentials that got Porsche to agree to the collab, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The flight begins outside the museum, with the Avata diving through the front doors to showcase a multifloor building full of impressive cars in a span of two minutes. The drone zooms past, and even through and under(!) at times, some of the most famous Porsche models. On several occasions, Avata gets perilously close to gems such as the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally winner Rothmans Porsche 953 and the original air-cooled 911 GT2.

Take a look:

Coming back to the drone that has made this impressive FPV tour possible, it’s worth pointing out that while the Avata was originally launched in August 2022, a few weeks ago, DJI released new peripherals — Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 — that have made flying the aircraft even more fun and easy for beginners.

The goggles are redesigned with a built-in battery headband to ensure better comfort for the pilot, and the upgraded motion-sensing joystick is more precise than ever, so anyone can tackle complex flight maneuvers with confidence. The DJI Avata Explorer Combo, which features these new goggles and joystick, is available to buy at $1,278.

Also see: Two videos that showcase the impressive flying capability of DJI Avata drone

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos