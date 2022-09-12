Two videos that showcase the impressive flying capability of DJI Avata drone

DJI’s new FPV drone has left a lot of people impressed, and this includes both beginners and professionals. There are many things that make Avata “the” drone to have, but the two areas we want to focus on today are how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography and just how incredibly thrilling an immersive flight experience can be.

At $1,388 for the Pro-View Combo, DJI Avata is not the cheapest drone on the market. But it’s certainly one that is able to justify its price tag right from the first flight. The great thing about the Pro-View Combo is that it comes with DJI Goggles 2. These not only let you experience the video in 1080p at 100 fps, but they also have an intuitive touch panel on the side from where you can control the aircraft and the gimbal camera freely with just one hand.

A whole new way to explore a location

The first video we’re featuring today comes from cinematographer Nathan McBride, who had a chance to fly the Avata at various locations in Indonesia. Nathan’s video manages to show both the fantastic image quality of Avata’s 4K/60fps camera and the incredible beauty of the Indonesian island at its finest.

DJI Avata: The thrill of flying a drone like never before

The next video has been conceptualized by French videographer Stéphane Couchoud, and it features everything from swoops and dives to intricate fly-throughs that the Avata can do. But the highlight of the video is Stéphane leveraging creative editing techniques to showcase what FPV flying feels like to someone who has never experienced it before. This video is truly one-of-its-kind, and we suspect it will prompt many people to click the Buy Now button.

As DJI puts it, Avata is breathtaking to fly even for a novice pilot. This drone includes enhanced safety features that give anyone the freedom to try creative aerial moves. Paired with the Motion Controller and the new DJI Goggles 2, flying the Avata is like riding with the wind. And whether you fly for the fun of it, to make awesome clips for social media, or to dazzle viewers in the production studio, DJI Avata will open up a whole new world of soaring possibilities for you.

