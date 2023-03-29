DJI Avata FPV drone receives major new firmware update

Avata, DJI’s palm-sized ready-to-fly FPV drone, has received a big firmware update that not only makes the aircraft compatible with new peripherals but also introduces several features to improve flight safety.

The Avata aircraft firmware can now be updated to v01.03.0000, while its goggles and remote controller versions would depend on which devices you are using. As per DJI, v01.05.0000 is now available for DJI Goggles 2 and v01.07.0000 for DJI FPV Goggles V2. The DJI FPV Remote Controller, meanwhile, can be updated to v02.00.0600 and the DJI Motion Controller to v02.00.0600. At the same time, you will need to update the Fly app to v1.9.8.

Firmware updates are also available for the just-released DJI Goggles Integra (v01.01.0000) and RC Motion 2 (v01.01.0000). These new goggles and joystick are the latest way to interact with Avata. They promise to make the immersive first-person flight experience even more fun for users.

Integra, priced at $499, comes with micro-OLED screen displays, ultra-low-latency O3+ video transmission, and an integrated design that merges the headband and battery into one. This new design frees pilots from the hassle of loose connecting cables and allows them to take the goggles on and off with much more ease.

DJI Goggles Integra

DJI RC Motion 2, available to buy now for $239, introduces an upgraded joystick and accelerator with a reverse function to support multidirectional flight including vertical, backward, and sideways. The motion-sensing device makes it easier to adjust the direction or choose a suitable place to land.

Coming back to Avata’s latest firmware update, DJI has added several safety features to the software package. You can now take advantage of an RTH altitude prompt after updating the Home Point. You can also opt-in for visual prompts when remote control or image transmission signals are weak. But note that this visual prompt is displayed only when the aircraft is used with the DJI Goggles 2 or the new Goggles Integra.

Another new feature that has come with this update is that the low-battery RTH countdown has now been extended to 15 seconds. Moreover, you can now erase all aircraft data by tapping Settings > About > Clear All Data.

