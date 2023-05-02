SnifferDRONE maker raises $2M seed funding

Sniffer Robotics, whose SnifferDRONE methane leak detection system is the only drone-based solution approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) for use at municipal solid waste landfill sites, has raised $2 million in seed funding.

The environmental technology-enabled services firm says the funding round was led by Michigan Angel Fund and saw participation from Michigan Rise, Naruhisa Nakagawa (founder of Caygan Capital), and Abhishek Desai of Desai Ventures (London).

Founded in late 2016, Sniffer Robotics’ SnifferDRONE is a patented and comprehensive drone-based solution that automates the hazardous and labor-intensive methane emission monitoring method where technicians walk miles to manually inspect landfills and natural gas pipelines.

The US EPA recently recognized the benefits of Sniffer’s technology and said that the SnifferDRONE method of monitoring landfill methane emissions can be utilized as an alternative to existing federal regulations with certain limitations.

Sniffer says its system is now being used throughout the United States assisting sites to more accurately account for methane leaks, enhance gas collection, and reduce odors, and that it will use the fresh funding to develop the product further and expand its reach.

Sniffer CEO Arthur Mohr Jr says, “I’m grateful to the investors who see the value we offer our customers and the environment and look to harness the momentum from our US EPA approval and successful capital raise to drive the scale we all envision for this business.”

Skip Simms of the Michigan Angel Fund adds, “We were happy to lead this seed round for Sniffer Robotics. Sniffer has a product and service that falls under the category of ‘why hasn’t someone already thought of this’. They now have a first mover advantage in a huge market. The EPA has recognized their value for the environment and waste industry by approving them as a qualified vendor for reporting. Customers repeatedly confirm the value proposition with the savings they provide. And they have the IP to protect their launch. This capital gives them the fuel for acceleration.”

