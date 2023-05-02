New A2Z Pelican delivery drone can fly 25 miles with 11 lbs

Commercial drone solutions specialist A2Z Drone Delivery has developed a long-range hybrid VTOL aircraft that can carry 11 lbs (5 kg) payloads over a distance of 24.8 miles (40 km). According to A2Z, the operating cost of its new flagship RDSX Pelican delivery drone is as little as 13 cents per kg per km.

The A2Z Pelican delivery drone boasts a no-fuss, strategic airframe that eliminates common points of failure such as ailerons, elevators, and rudders. This simple yet durable design with minimal moving parts has the potential to make drone delivery even more cost-effective for service providers because it would help to extend the operational time between maintenance overhauls.

A2Z says the Pelican, which is available in multiple model variations, is designed to meet the 55-pound takeoff weight limitation for FAA Part 107 compliance. Moreover, to enable deliveries from altitude, the aircraft comes pre-configured with the A2Z automated drone winch. This integration is important because it can help to mitigate consumer privacy concerns about low-flying drones while abating intrusive rotor noise.

Alternatively, for missions in which the drone is able to safely land at its destination, A2Z Pelican is equipped with a simple servo-release mechanism that also helps to expand the drone’s payload capacity.

Beyond logistics use cases like residential deliveries, the drone can be customized for other long-range missions such as aerial mapping, infrastructure inspection, forestry services, search and rescue operations, water sample collection, offshore deliveries, mining, etc. Prices start at $29,000.

Aaron Zhang, founder and CEO of A2Z Drone Delivery, says:

A full-service drone delivery ecosystem will need a fleet of short, medium, and long-range drone platforms capable of depositing payloads in an array of settings. The new RDSX Pelican is the highly efficient, long-range delivery platform in that last-mile fleet. It is thoughtfully designed to minimize potential points of failure, reducing the overall cost-per-kilometer of logistics operations, all while providing maximum payload flexibility.

A2Z Pelican delivery drone features

Here are some specs and features of the new delivery drone at a glance:

Cruise speed: 45-knot cruising speed to traverse routes quickly

45-knot cruising speed to traverse routes quickly Max payload capacity : Configurable up to 7-8 kg payload capacity

: Configurable up to 7-8 kg payload capacity Max range : 50 km max range with no payload and 40 km max range with 5 kg payload

: 50 km max range with no payload and 40 km max range with 5 kg payload Max takeoff weight : 55lbs max takeoff weight

: 55lbs max takeoff weight Operational costs: 13 cents per kilogram per kilometer

13 cents per kilogram per kilometer No specialty delivery boxes: Requiring no specialty delivery boxes, the Pelican can accept any shape payload with dimensions up to 400 x 300 x 300mm

Requiring no specialty delivery boxes, the Pelican can accept any shape payload with dimensions up to 400 x 300 x 300mm A2Z 4G link: The automatic network selector seamlessly transitions between multiple 4G networks and a mesh radio link to optimize connectivity

The automatic network selector seamlessly transitions between multiple 4G networks and a mesh radio link to optimize connectivity Payload auto-release: Patent-pending auto-release mechanism can deposit any box without the need for a human receiver

Patent-pending auto-release mechanism can deposit any box without the need for a human receiver Parcel pickup: Retrieve payloads up to 5 kg while maintaining hover at a safe altitude

Retrieve payloads up to 5 kg while maintaining hover at a safe altitude General-purpose payload hook : Optional manual-release hook capable of delivering or picking up just about any payload with a handlebar

: Optional manual-release hook capable of delivering or picking up just about any payload with a handlebar Passive payload lock: Secures cargo during flight

Secures cargo during flight Tether abandonment: Release the winch tether and payload should they become entangled

Release the winch tether and payload should they become entangled A2Z ground control station: Portable ground control station enabled with A2Z QGroundControl

Portable ground control station enabled with A2Z QGroundControl Intuitive flight controller: Ready to connect with any MAVLink-enabled device

The system will be on display at the upcoming AUVSI XPONENTIAL conference which is scheduled to take place from May 9-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Deliveries of pre-orders placed now are expected in June 2023.

