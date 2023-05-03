ModalAI releases drone autopilot as small as an Oreo cookie

ModalAI, a Blue UAS framework manufacturer of autonomous drone technology, has launched a new 42mm x 42mm autopilot called VOXL 2 Mini.

Compared to the company’s extremely popular VOXL 2 autopilot, the new VOXL 2 Mini is 30% smaller in size and essentially packs in its computing-dense autonomous stack in an area as small as an Oreo cookie.

Though the module weighs only 11 grams, it promises an impressively large repository of autonomous AI and computing capabilities with the VOXL SDK. This is because VOXL 2 Mini is powered by the same technology as VOXL 2, and features the powerful Qualcomm QRB5165 with 8 cores up to 3.091GHz, four MIPI-CSI image sensor inputs, pre-configured accessories for WiFi, 4G/5G, and Microhard connectivity.

In addition, the new drone autopilot leverages the same image sensors as VOXL 2 for excellent computer vision performance and delivers obstacle avoidance, obstacle detection, and GPS-denied navigation to any drone.

Chad Sweet, CEO and cofounder of ModalAI, is quick to stress that while the response to VOXL 2 has been incredible, the company was keen to help customers experience the same powerful computing in an even smaller design. Sweet says:

Weight is the dominant factor when designing a drone as they need to fight gravity in flight. VOXL 2 Mini is only 11 grams and delivers the same performance as its VOXL 2 predecessor in a smaller form factor, ideal for the next generation of smaller, smarter, and safer drones.

It’s worth highlighting that VOXL 2 Mini features an industry-standard 30.5mm x 30.5mm frame mount, which makes it easy to upgrade even the smallest of drone designs. Also, its open software is compatible with all major development tools such as PX4, ROS 2, Open CV, Open CL, and TensorFlow Lite.

Prices start at $1,169.

