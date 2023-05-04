Azur Drones’ SKEYETECH E2 enriches service to industrial clients

French industrial monitoring, inspection, and security company Azur Drones is moving to enrich service to existing clients and expand its business to new customers through the launch of its second-generation SKEYETECH E2 automated UAV – a platform whose adaptability the firm says will meet the diverse demands of differing mission objectives.

Since its launch in 2012, Bordeaux-based Azur Drones has built up a solid reputation as a developer of the docked UAV SKEYETECH system, which it initially created to provide automated security services at the facilities of industrial clients. In recent years, however, customer requests led the company to enhance the solution to perform a broader range of tasks, including radiation and gas leak detection, and asset inspection and repair missions.

Now Azur Drones is taking that diversification and strengthening effort a step further with SKEYETECH E2, whose ability to carry and operate three different kinds of sensors allows it to collect video, gas capture, radiation levels, photogrammetry, and other data – all at once, if necessary.

That polyvalence, the company says, not only broadens its utility to a wider number of industrial clients, but also makes it adaptable to different activity divisions within the same firm.

Read: Azur Drones gets $8.9 million infusion to expand use of its docked UAV monitoring tech

Meanwhile, says Azur Drones CEO Jean-Marc Crépin, the SKEYETECH E2 offer allows battery power and charging capacities to be tailored to the exigencies of missions being flown. A rapid setting allows for intensive use of 20 or more flights per day; slower rates are used for less frequent deployment that also extend the overall life of cells; and hot swapping of power sources is now possible when longer duration deployment is necessitated by events like security crises.

“We are especially proud to present SKEYETECH E2, a genuine game changer in the automatic drone market,” says Crépin. “A French solution stemming from expertise recognized by our clients and partners, SKEYETECH E2 further positions Azur Drones in an operational value creation approach at its clients’ sites. More than just a drone, SKEYETECH E2 is a true shared-use, multi-application platform that meets your clients’ needs for security, industrial operations support, and environmental protection.”

Crépin adds that an attendant objective of SKEYETECH E2’s release is to finalize Azur Drones’ transition from its early works as UAV hardware and tech company to its later incarnation as a full-range aerial services provider to clients that include TotalEnergies, BASF, Avnir Energy, Orano, ArcelorMittal, the Dubai police, and Paris fire brigade.

In addition to its French domestic market, the company has expanded into Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, with others on the horizon.

