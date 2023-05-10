Skydio tweaks X2D drone to operate on multiple frequencies

US drone maker Skydio says its X2 drone solution for aerial intelligence, reconnaissance, situational awareness, emergency services, and search and rescue operations is now available with multiband technology and capabilities. The new Skydio X2D Multiband offers wireless range and frequencies up to 10 km, and delivers an average flight time of 35 minutes.

The drone is powered by Skydio Autonomy Enterprise, an AI-driven autonomous flight engine that enables 360-degree obstacle avoidance, autonomous tracking, GPS-denied navigation, and complete workflow automation. With AES-256 wireless encryption ensuring cybersecurity, you get a dual sensor payload that includes a color camera and a FLIR thermal sensor.

According to Skydio, the new X2D Multiband’s ability to operate on multiple frequencies makes it ideal for use globally to gain a tactical advantage. The drone can overcome limitations such as interference, attenuation, or bandwidth constraints in a single frequency band.

At the same time, an optional add-on of Skydio 3D Scan can help to automate the drone’s data capture process and generate ultra-high resolution 3D models of a place of interest.

“The new Skydio X2D Multiband enables compliance with frequency and spectrum management requirements, in multiple countries, providing operational flexibility within different regulatory frameworks and across a wide range of operational frequencies,” explains Mike Ross, chief of staff, product management at Skydio. “The ability to toggle between frequencies allows for secure communication without interference.”

Skydio says the new X2D Multiband drone was developed in collaboration with several domestic and international defense customers to enhance performance and versatility across various communication systems. Closer home, the drone exceeds the Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) requirements for the US Army while ensuring compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

