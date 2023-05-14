CubePilot’s $39 solution for FAA drone Remote ID compliance

Open-source drone autopilot specialist CubePilot is offering an affordable solution to help drone pilots comply with the FAA’s Remote ID rule. The Cube ID Serial add-on module from CubePilot is priced at only $39, making it the cheapest FCC-certified Remote ID broadcast solution for FAA built-in compliance.

Come September 16 and compliance with the FAA’s final rule on Remote ID will become mandatory for most drones operating in US airspace. Many popular drones, including those from DJI, have Remote ID capabilities built-in, but some older models need an add-on module to broadcast their identification and location information.

CubePilot’s offering is a tiny (25mm x 13.75mm x 3.5mm) Remote ID module which broadcasts information about a drone in flight through Bluetooth 5.2 dual-mode unit and supports “Serial” protocol. It is suitable for GPS-equipped drones that are to be flown in the pilot’s visual line of sight.

Weighing only 10g with cable and antenna, the low-power module can be attached to a drone using a regular sticker or soft sticker. Though the product is yet to get FAA approval, it has already received both FCC and CE certifications. The installation and software update guide of the module is available here.

Read: 4 DJI drones that require an external Remote ID module

The FAA likens Remote ID to a “digital license plate” for a drone. It helps the FAA, law enforcement, and other federal agencies to access information about drones in flight, such as the identity, location, and altitude of the aircraft and its control station or take-off location. This information becomes important when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or is flying where it is not allowed to be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.