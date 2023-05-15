DJI teases new drone launch event for May 18

A new DJI product launch teaser has just dropped. The tech giant says it is preparing to upgrade one of its flagship drone models, and that further details will be unveiled on May 18, 2023, at an online launch event.

The launch promo comes from DJI’s enterprise solutions arm that develops high-end drones for agriculture, energy, public safety, survey, mapping, etc. Its current flagship commercial drone system is the DJI Matrice 300 RTK (M300), which has leakers speculating that the new offering could come in the form of an M350.

The M300 was released in May 2020 as DJI’s most advanced commercial drone platform. Three years on, a refresh is clearly overdue, especially considering how frequently the company’s consumer drone lineup benefits from newer, more capable models.

When it was launched, the M300 was the first-ever DJI product to integrate modern aviation features, advanced AI capabilities, six directional sensing and positioning system, a drone health management system, and an impressive 55 minutes of flight time.

Interestingly, the launch promo shared by the company today claims that the soon-to-be-released, upgraded drone model is “Fully Powered to Forge Ahead.” Does that mean the maximum flight time on the new drone would increase further?

That, we will find out soon enough. In the meantime, you can check out the spring-summer discounts DJI is offering on several of its popular consumer drone models, including the sub-250-gram Mini 3 ($90 savings), Air 2S Fly More Combo ($190 off), and DJI FPV Combo ($100 discount).

